’Unknown miscreants’ vandalise Owaisi’s Delhi residence: ’Om Birla please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed’

Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence was vandalized with black ink by unknown miscreants. He expressed concern over the lack of security for MPs and questioned Amit Shah and Speaker Om Birla about guaranteeing their safety.

Livemint
Updated10:35 PM IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI )

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed that “unknown miscreants” vandalised his Delhi residence with black ink, and questioned the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Speaker Om Birla if the safety of the parliamentarians will be guaranteed.

The MP also said that this is not the first time he has been a victim of such an attack.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi said, “Some ‘unknown miscreants’ vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted.”

Also Read | ‘Empty threats will not work on me,’ says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

“When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not.”

Owaisi termed the miscreants who keep targeting his house as “two-bit goons”, and said this does not scare him.

“Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones,” he added.

Also Read | Can Asaduddin Owaisi be disqualified for ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan?

‘RSS did not resist Emergency’

Earlier today, Owaisi had attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders did not resist it, rather they wanted the ban on the organisation to be lifted.

The RSS is the ideological parent of the BJP.

Also Read | ’Babri Masjid demolition, a criminal act...’: Owaisi flays NCERT over tweaks

In a post on X, Owaisi had targeted Savarkar again, and said: “Speaking of #Emergency, what was the Sangh Parivar up to? Following the great tradition of Sorryvarkar's mercy petitions, RSS was eager to please Indira Gandhi. RSS leaders did not resist, they just wanted the ban on RSS to be lifted.”

The RSS was banned during the period of emergency by the then-government.

