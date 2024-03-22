‘Desperate witch-hunt’: From Shashi Tharoor to MK Stalin, opposition slams BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on Thursday. BRS KT Rama Rao called it ‘unlawful’, while the BJP welcomed his arrest.
Political parties across the spectrum have condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy, terming it "violative of the spirit of democracy".
