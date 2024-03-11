‘Unless he agrees with Anant Hegde on amending Constitution’, Congress president Malikarjun Kharge targets PM Modi
Maliarjun Kharge's remarks came following Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anant Hegde's statement that his party needed a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘silence’ on the remarks about ‘amending’ the Constitution by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message