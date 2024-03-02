Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Unlike Ayodhya, there is enough proof…: BJP's Uma Bharti demands construction of temples in Kashi and Mathura

Written By Sanchari Ghosh

  • BJP's Uma Bharti said evidence in Ayodhya had to be excavated, but in Kashi and Mathura, proof is already there

Hindutva leader and a protagonist of the Ram Temple movement, Uma Bharti, during the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday demanded that like Ayodhya, temples should be built in Kashi and Mathura also.

While speaking to news agency ANI, she said, "Just like Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura will also get their due. There will be no agitation this time because evidence in Ayodhya had to be excavated, but there's no need for excavation in Kashi and Mathura, all proof is there…"

“The Muslims have the right to go to the court. They follow the orders given by the court."

Uma Bharati is one of the main protagonists of the Ram Temple movement

