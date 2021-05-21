Unprecedented farmers’ protests in India can cause political problems: UN

“Income inequality as measured by the Gini coefficient increased from 30.7 in 1983 to 42.7 in 2009 in the village. Caste-based income inequality plays a limited role in this increase. Instead, over two-thirds of overall income inequality in 2009 can be attributed to the distribution of non-agricultural incomes. In other words, the increase in non-farm incomes reduced poverty and increased mobility, slowly breaking down long-standing barriers to mobility among the poorest segments of rural society in India, but it also brought greater income inequality to the village," it added.