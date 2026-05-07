Bihar cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, other BJP, JD(U) leaders take oath as ministers

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) and various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners were sworn in on Thursday at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. The ceremony marked a major expansion of the Bihar cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The newly inducted ministers in the Choudhary administration include prominent figures such as Shrawon Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Nishant Kumar, and Leshi Singh. The roster also features Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitish Mishra, Damodar Rawat, Sanjay Singh (Tiger), and Ashok Choudhary, among several other key leaders from the NDA coalition.

The high-profile event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other senior political dignitaries.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who were sworn in as ministers in the Bihar cabinet expansion? ⌵ Prominent figures sworn in include Shrawon Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Nishant Kumar, Leshi Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitish Mishra, Damodar Rawat, Sanjay Singh (Tiger), and Ashok Choudhary, among other NDA leaders. 2 What was the outcome of the recent Bihar assembly elections? ⌵ The NDA secured a landslide victory, winning 202 out of 243 assembly seats. The BJP claimed 89 seats and the JD(U) secured 85. 3 What financial decisions did the Bihar cabinet make regarding urban development? ⌵ The Bihar cabinet approved a ₹4,717 crore loan from the World Bank for urban growth and the establishment of integrated urban economic zones. They also approved raising the annual cash gap subsidy for the PM-eBus Sewa initiative. 4 How did the Bihar cabinet's decisions support airport expansion and road maintenance? ⌵ The cabinet authorized the free transfer of 1.85 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India for Patna airport expansion. Additionally, ₹15,967 crore was allocated for road maintenance using AI and ML. 5 What is the significance of the recent Bihar cabinet expansion in relation to the election results? ⌵ The expansion follows the NDA's decisive victory in the Bihar assembly elections, where they secured a three-fourths majority, solidifying the new administration under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

This administrative growth follows the NDA’s recent landslide victory in Bihar, where the coalition secured 202 of the 243 assembly seats. The 2025 election results granted the NDA a dominant three-fourths majority, while the Mahagathbandhan opposition was relegated to just 35 seats.

Breaking down the coalition's performance, the BJP claimed 89 seats and the JD(U) secured 85. Additionally, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) earned 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) took five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha finished with four.

In the opposition camp, the Rashtriya Janata Dal won 25 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress with 6 and the CPI(ML)(L) with 2. The Indian Inclusive Party and CPI(M) won one seat each, while the AIMIM secured five and the BSP took one.

Nitish Kumar had previously taken the oath as Chief Minister for the milestone 10th time on 20 November. However, on 30 March, he resigned his seat in the Bihar Legislative Council to prepare for his transition into the Rajya Sabha.

Consequently, Samrat Choudhary was inaugurated as Bihar’s first-ever BJP Chief Minister, ending Nitish Kumar’s 21-year streak. To maintain coalition equilibrium, JD(U) stalwarts Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were appointed Deputy Chief Ministers.

Choudhary recently solidified his position by winning a decisive trust vote in the 243-member assembly. This confidence motion, supported by all NDA constituents, successfully concluded the state's political transition following Kumar’s resignation from the top post.

Bihar Cabinet sanctions ₹ 4,717 crore World Bank loan for urban growth The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday greenlit a proposal to secure a ₹4,717 crore loan from the World Bank, aimed at bolstering selected urban centres and establishing integrated urban economic zones across the state. This significant financial decision was reached during a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, as confirmed by Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat.

"The decision to take ₹4,717 crore loan from the World Bank will ensure organised growth, rapid urbanisation, and sustainable climate-sensitive development, ultimately leading to long-term urban development," he said.

In a move to improve regional connectivity, the cabinet also authorised the transfer of 1.85 acres of land from the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) to the Airports Authority of India at no cost. This land is designated for the ongoing expansion of the Patna airport.

Regarding the PM-eBus Sewa initiative, officials approved raising the annual cash gap subsidy from ₹203.2 crore to ₹517.16 crore. This funding supports the deployment of 400 electric AC buses over a 12-year period. Furthermore, a substantial ₹15,967 crore was allocated for the maintenance of 19,305 km of roads, a project that will notably utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).