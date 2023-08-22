Until Pakistan is 'albatross around our necks', we'll not be able to take our due place in world: Mani Shankar Aiyar3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar, a senior Indian politician, believes India cannot progress globally until it improves relations with Pakistan
Senior politician and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar in an interview with news agency PTI has said that India will not be able to take its due place in the world as long as its western neighbour is an "albatross around our necks''.
