UP Assembly Polls: BJP MP Rita Joshi seeks ticket for her son

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and a senior leader from Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, sought a party ticket for her son in the upcoming assembly polls. She further clarified that she is willing to resign from her Lok Sabha seat in case there is a condition that the party can give tickets to only one person in the family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Joshi wrote to BJP chief JP Nadda seeking a ticket for son Mayank Joshi from Lucknow Cantt for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Joshi wrote to BJP chief JP Nadda seeking a ticket for son Mayank Joshi from Lucknow Cantt for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

She further told reporters, as quoted by news agency ANI, "He (son Mayank Joshi) has been working since 2009 and has applied for it (a ticket from Lucknow Cantt), rightfully. But if the party has decided to give the ticket to only one person per family, I will resign from my present LS seat if Mayank gets a ticket."

"I wrote this proposal to BJP president JP Nadda and will always continue working for BJP anyway. Party can choose to accept or not accept my proposal. I had already declared that I will not contest elections, many years ago," added Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

(With inputs from agencies)

