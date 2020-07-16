Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >News >UP assembly to hold its session on Aug 20
A firefighter sprays disinfectant on a street in front of UP Vidhan Sabha

UP assembly to hold its session on Aug 20

1 min read . 06:32 PM IST PTI

  • After Governor summoned the session of 17th Assembly gathering, finally the Vidhan Sabha proceedings will commence on 20th August

LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh assembly will hold its next session on August 20, a senior official said here on Thursday. "Governor Anandiben Patel has summoned the session of 17th Vidhan Sabha at 11 am on August 20. This will be the second session of the year," said Vidhan Sabha’s Principal Secretary P K Dubey.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly will hold its next session on August 20, a senior official said here on Thursday. "Governor Anandiben Patel has summoned the session of 17th Vidhan Sabha at 11 am on August 20. This will be the second session of the year," said Vidhan Sabha’s Principal Secretary P K Dubey.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated