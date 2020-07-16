UP assembly to hold its session on Aug 20

LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh assembly will hold its next session on August 20, a senior official said here on Thursday. "Governor Anandiben Patel has summoned the session of 17th Vidhan Sabha at 11 am on August 20. This will be the second session of the year," said Vidhan Sabha’s Principal Secretary P K Dubey.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Uttar Pradesh