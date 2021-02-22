OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >UP budget: Akhilesh Yadav says expectations of the poor and farmers' not met
Akhilesh Yadav says expectations of the poor and farmers' not met (Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT)
Akhilesh Yadav says expectations of the poor and farmers' not met (Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT)

UP budget: Akhilesh Yadav says expectations of the poor and farmers' not met

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 03:20 PM IST PTI

  • The Adityanath government presented a 5.5 lakh crore budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly
  • This was the fifth and last budget of the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his game is over now, the SP leader said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav panned the budget presented by the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, saying expectations of the poor and the farmers' were not met.

The Adityanath government presented a 5.5 lakh crore budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly with a target of making Uttar Pradesh self-reliant. With the Assembly election a year away, the budget includes new schemes of 27,598 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Khel khatam, paisa hajam" (game over, money usurped)," Yadav said when asked about the budget.

This was the fifth and last budget of the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his game is over now, the SP leader said.

"Poor and farmers were expecting big relief, but their expectations were not met. Now, the government has no time left and people of the state have seen what they did in the past four years," Yadav added.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary claimed that the budget would turn the tide in favour of "AY from YA" (Akhilesh Yadav from Yogi Adityanath) in the 2022 Assembly election.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout