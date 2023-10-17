Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme will get a cooking gas cylinder free of cost as a "Diwali gift". The decision is expected to benefit 1.75 crore families in the state.

"Now we have also decided that every Ujjwala Yojna beneficiary will be given one cooking gas cylinder free of cost as a Diwali gift," the chief minister said in Bulandshahr.

The chief minister asserted that before the BJP government assumed power at the national level in 2014, securing LPG gas connections had been a challenging endeavor.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a flagship initiative of the central government aimed at providing financial assistance for LPG connections to families falling below the poverty line (BPL).

In addition to this, the chief minister also emphasized the success of other BJP-led programs. He pointed out that a remarkable 55 lakh women in Uttar Pradesh have become homeowners thanks to the PM Awas Yojna, and the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign has led to the construction of 2.75 lakh toilets within the state.

"In the last nine years, we all have witnessed a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This new India is prosperous, powerful, and self-reliant," he said.

Yogi Adiyanath said in the new India everyone is benefitted including the youth and women of the country.

"The 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign has now reached a point where Parul Chaudhary (women's 5000m) and Annu Rani (javelin) are now winning gold medals in the Asian Games," he said, adding both have brought laurels to the country and UP.

"Both of them will be appointed deputy SPs... Gold medal winners (at this year's Asian Games) will be awarded ₹3 crore, silver winners ₹1.5 crore and bronze medallists will be given ₹75 lakh by the state government. A felicitation ceremony for them would be held soon. We will also give them government jobs," the chief minister said.

The chief minister also praised the central government for bringing different schemes for sports sectors like “Khelo India" and “Fit India" which held Indian athletes win medals in international events.

