UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces one LPG cylinder free for Ujjwala beneficiaries as ‘Diwali gift’
The chief minister asserted that before the BJP government assumed power at the national level in 2014, securing LPG gas connections had been a challenging endeavor.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme will get a cooking gas cylinder free of cost as a "Diwali gift". The decision is expected to benefit 1.75 crore families in the state.
