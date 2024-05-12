Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his “retirement at 75 years of age" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UP CM has called Kejriwal's remark a “desperate attempt" to "launch an attack by using the excuse" of PM Modi's age. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The entire propaganda of the opposition has failed in the face of the immense public support that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi ji is receiving from East to West and North to South. Knowing that its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections is certain, the desperate opposition is making futile attempts to launch an attack by using the excuse of Modi ji's age," wrote CM Yogi Adityanath on X.

After coming out of jail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party who will be NDA's PM face as PM Modi will turn 75 next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also claimed that PM Modi will make way for Home Minister Amit Shah to take the lead. Kejriwal also alleged that Yogi Adityanath will be ignored by the party after the general elections.

Rejecting Kejriwal's remark, CM Yogi Adityanath hailed the success of ‘Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat’ under PM Modi's leadership. He also mentioned PM Modi's third term and expressed confidence in India's growth into a global superpower.

"Modi Ji is the accepted leader of 140 crore Indians and our guardian. We are proud that we are Modi Ji's family members," CM Yogi Adityanath said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?" asked Arvind Kejriwal.

Questioning the future of the saffron party after PM Modi turns 75 next year, Arvind Kejriwal said, “PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!