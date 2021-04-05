Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Ministry for making the vaccine available free of cost. I also thank the scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes," Adityanath said after taking the first dose.

"I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new COVID-19 wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour," he added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/8HN7v7NHuD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

On 1 April, India kickstarted the third phase of the world's largest vaccination drive in which the government has opened the vaccination for all above the age of 45 years.

The Centre had on Saturday directed states and Union Territories to stop fresh registrations of healthcare and frontline workers as some ineligible beneficiaries, under this category, were getting their names enlisted for the vaccination against COVID-19 in violation of rules.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059.

Following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a fresh set of guidelines for monitoring infected patients and their contacts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting at his official residence here and directed that special attention be paid in Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said for every COVID-19 case detected in a house, an area of 25 metres around it should be declared a containment zone.

If there are more than one COVID-19 cases in an area, then it will be considered a cluster.

A surveillance team will conduct its surveys and investigation.

The rules for the multi-storey apartments would be different. If any patient is found, that floor of the apartment will be sealed. If more than one found, the whole block will be sealed, the letter stated.

However, the containment period will end if no cases are found for 14 days.

