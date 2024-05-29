UP CM Yogi Adityanath has called ‘Abki bar 400 par' slogan as common man's mantra and said that BJP-NDA will meet the target of ‘400 paar’ target on June 4

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the ‘Abki bar 400 par’ has become the 'common man's mantra' and claimed that BJP-NDA would meet the 400 pair target on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, UP CM said, “Today, '400 paar' has become the mantra for the common man. Everywhere you can hear 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar- Abki baar 400 paar'. This has not happened suddenly but due to the changes in the country in every sector in the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. On June 4, BJP-NDA will meet the target of '400 paar."

Yogi Adityanath on ‘Sharia Law’ Yogi Adityanath said this country will “not run on personal law or Sharia law but rather on the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further slammed the previous Congress-led government and said, “On June 4, BJP-NDA will meet the target of '400 paar...The work of strangling the Constitution was done by Congress through Emergency..."

‘Congress tried to make a dent in Constitution,’ says Yogi Adityanth Launching a veiled attack on the Congress and the INDI alliance, BJP leader Yogi Adityanth said that they (opposition) have made a mockery of the Constitution by “going against the sentiments of BR Ambedkar, the then Congress govt forcibly inserted Article 370 in the Constitution".

He added, “The work of strangling the Constitution was done by Congress through Emergency...Congress continuously tried to make a dent in the reservation given to SC/ST and OBC and give some of its benefits to minorities, especially Muslims. During the UPA govt, the statement of the then PM Dr Manmohan Singh is well known, in which he said that Muslims have the first right to the resources of the country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress gave attention to ‘Muslims’, says Yogi Yogi further slammed Akhilesh Yadav and said that “Samajwadi Party had mentioned in its manifesto in the 2012 and 2014 elections that it would give reservations to Muslims as well". “Samajwadi Party had also announced a 15% Muslim reservation in Uttar Pradesh PSC," he added.

He said, “Calcutta High Court has completely overturned the decision of TMC and said that reservation cannot be done based on religion."

Moreover, UP CM said, “Congress manifesto says that they will implement personal law in India. This country will run on the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!