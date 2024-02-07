UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Lord Krishna wanted 5 villages but…’
Yogi Adityanath attacked the previous government for various curfews and prohibitions in Ayodhya and spoke about the injustices faced by the city
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised his government for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also mentioned the disputed Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah mosques while speaking in the state Assembly. While invoking Lord Krishna from 'Mahabharat,' Yogi Adityanath said Krishna wanted five villages, but Hindu society is asking for only three centres.