Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised his government for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also mentioned the disputed Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah mosques while speaking in the state Assembly. While invoking Lord Krishna from 'Mahabharat,' Yogi Adityanath said Krishna wanted five villages, but Hindu society is asking for only three centres.

"Everyone in the country is happy that Lord Ram has been installed in the temple. This is the first instance in the world that Lord Ram Lalla himself had to produce evidence of his own existence. But this teaches us perseverance... We were happy not only because Lord Ram found his place but also because we kept our words... mandir wahi banaya...We do not only talk. We walk the talk," the UP Chief Minister said.

"This (pran-pratisha of Ram Temple) should have happened earlier. We know that the issue was subjudice. But the roads of Ayodhya could have been widened, and an airport could have been made. But what was this mentality to stop the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura?" Adityanath asked.

Yogi Adityanath attacked the previous government for various curfews and prohibitions in Ayodhya and spoke about the injustices faced by the city.

"Ayodhya faced curfews and prohibitions during the rule of the previous government. For centuries, Ayodhya became a victim of nefarious intentions. Ayodhya faced injustice. And when I speak of injustice, I must speak of the injustice that took place 5,000 years ago. Pandavas too faced injustice," Adityanath said again delving into Mahabharata references.

“At that time, Krishna went to the Kauravas and sought only five villages. Keep the rest with yourself, Krishna told them. Duryodhan woh bhi de na saka, ashish samaj ki le na saka…," Adityanath said. "This is what happened with Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura...Krishna wanted five villages and the Hindu society has been seeking only three centres -- the centres of our faith," he added.

"These three centers are very special to the faith. There is a determination and when politics gets involved in it, it creates division," the UP chief minister said.

Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute

The remarks by the UP Chief Minister come amid rapid legal developments between the Hindu side and Muslim side on the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute and Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute.

While speaking about the recent development in the Gyanvapi mosque case, Yogi Adityanath said that after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, "Nandi Baba" thought why should he wait? He was referring to the recent opening of Vyas ji ka tahkhana in Gyanvapi mosque where the court allowed Hindus to conduct prayers.

Plaintiff-State nexus

The remarks by the UP Chief Minister came as the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi case alleged that the Hindu side and state are working in a nexus on this case. The lawyer of the Muslim side questioned the presence of the advocate general of the state during the hearing of the case.

"Whatever they (Hindu side) may have claimed in the suit is wrong…averments made are preposterous… Why is the advocate general here?…state government is not a party… If (he is here) there is something between the plaintiff and the state," Bar and Bench quoted Naqvi as saying.

