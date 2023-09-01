UP CM Yogi Adityanath supports ‘One Nation, One Election’, calls it a 'commendable attempt’1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, supports the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal for speedy governance and development'
Amid the huge debate on the pros and cons of ‘One Nation, One Election’, UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, supported the election system and called it a ‘commendable attempt’.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message