Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, supports the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal for speedy governance and development'

Amid the huge debate on the pros and cons of ‘One Nation, One Election’, UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, supported the election system and called it a ‘commendable attempt’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that in a a democratic set-up, with stability of government, speedy governance is needed for development and with this point of view, 'One Nation, One Election' is a commendable attempt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"For a rich democracy, political stability is really important and in a democratic set-up, with the stability of government, speedy governance is needed for development, with this point of view 'one nation, one election' is a commendable attempt," UP CM Adityanath told ANI.

He expressed his happiness on the formation of a committee for ‘One Nation, One Election’ under the chairmanship of former president Ram Nath Kovind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"For this innovative initiative, I whole heartedly want to thank PM Modi on behalf of citizens of Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi further added.

‘One Nation, One Election need of the hour,’ says UP CM He called ‘One Nation, One Election’ as the need of the hour. Underlining the importance of the system he said that it will help in managing elections which are being held time and again and aact as an obstacle in the path of development because of election procedures.

"This is a great initiative not only for development but for the prosperity of democracy and stability of democracy and I welcome this initiative," said the Chief Minister of UP.

The Union Government has formed a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’. Under the system the government will try to conduct general election and state Assembly elections simultaneously.

According to sources, the committee will find the possibility of bringing a legislation regarding it. A parliamentary standing committee, the Law Commission and Niti Ayog had also submitted a report on the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}