UP Congress chief Ajay Rai detained ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi visit: VIDEO

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai was reportedly detained on Thursday ahead of his planned protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit.

A video showing police official sat Rai's residence was shared by news agency PTI.

PM Modi's visit to Varanasi, Dehradun PM Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Thursday (September 11), according to an official press release.

In Varanasi, PM Modi will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State Visit to India from September 9 to 16.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building.

They are also expected to discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

The meeting between the two leaders in Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South.

The Varanasi Summit will mark a significant milestone in the shared journey of India and Mauritius towards mutual prosperity, sustainable development and a secure and inclusive future.