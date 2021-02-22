UP govt to present first paperless Budget in Assembly today

UP govt to present first paperless Budget in Assembly today1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 08:54 AM IST
- Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to table a paperless budget
- State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is slated to present the budget at 11 am today
Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will present the first paperless Budget 2021 today. This year's budget is the fifth budget of the Adityanath government in the state. Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to table a paperless budget. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is slated to present the budget at 11 am today. He will read out the Budget paper from a tablet.
The budget documents can be accessed from UP govt's budget app or website (http://budget.up.nic.in).
All members of the State Legislature have been provided iPads to view the budget highlights which will also be available on two big screens put up in the House.
The Budget Session was commenced on February 18 with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses. The session will continue till March 10.
On 16 February, Covid-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic.
On 2 February, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that the state cabinet should hold a virtual meeting in future for which ministers must be given training.
On 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.
