'UP ke do ladke' will make India's politics....: Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav after Lok Sabha polls 2024
The camaraderie between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party was evident on the ground, and the 2024 Lok Sabha election results confirmed that the vote transfer between the two allies was successful.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday signaled his camaraderie with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav by saying ‘UP ke do ladke’ will change the Indian politics into one what is about above.