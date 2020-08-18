UP minister Atul Garg tests positive for Covid-19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Atul Garg has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He informed about the same on microblogging site.
Garg also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.
"On August 15, RTPCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday, in the rapid test conducted at around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to August 18 should get themselves tested," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
On Monday. twenty staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for Covid-19, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said. Coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday, Dixit told PTI.
"Of these, only 20 tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest 580 tested negative," he said. "Those who tested positive have been sent to quarantine."
Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recenly succumbed to coronavirus infection.