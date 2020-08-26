UP Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary tests Covid-19 positive

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He informed about the same through his Twitter handle.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"After getting the initial symptoms of corona, I was tested for COVID-19 and my report came positive. I am being admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get tested," Chaudhary tweeted.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड-19 का टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैं अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया वे स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (@Bhupendraupbjp) August 26, 2020

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh ministers Atul Garg and Brajesh Pathak had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recenly succumbed to coronavirus infection.

There were 49,575 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. So far, 1,44,754 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 3,059, showed the data.

