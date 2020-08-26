Home >Politics >News >UP Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary tests Covid-19 positive
There were 49,575 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
There were 49,575 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

UP Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary tests Covid-19 positive

1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2020, 12:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'After getting the initial symptoms of corona, I was tested for COVID-19 and my report came positive,' UP Minister tweeted
  • Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He informed about the same through his Twitter handle.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"After getting the initial symptoms of corona, I was tested for COVID-19 and my report came positive. I am being admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get tested," Chaudhary tweeted.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh ministers Atul Garg and Brajesh Pathak had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recenly succumbed to coronavirus infection.

There were 49,575 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. So far, 1,44,754 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 3,059, showed the data.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout