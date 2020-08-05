Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak today tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Tweeting about the same, he asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested as per norms.

"After symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested on advice of doctors. I tested positive for COVID-19. Those who came in contact with me in past few days are requested to follow government guidelines and quarantine themselves and get themselves tested," Law minister Pathak said in a tweet.

कोरोना के प्रारंभिक लक्षण लगने पर डॉक्टरों के परामर्श पर कराई गई कोविड-19की जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट positiveआयी है।अतःविगत दिनों मेरे संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों से अनुरोध है कि कृपया सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित कोविड-19की गाइडलाइंस के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारंटाइन कर जाँच कराने का कष्ट करें — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) August 5, 2020

On Sunday, UP Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh had tested positive for COVID-19. On the same day Kamal Rani Varun, the lone woman member in the state cabinet, succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 1 lakh-mark while the death toll climbed to 1,817.

At present there are 41,222 active coronavirus cases in the state and 57,271 people have recovered, according to state health department.

