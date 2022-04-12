UP MLC polls: BJP makes a clean sweep, but loses Varanasi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BJP candidate Ramchandra Pradhan has won the Lucknow-Unnao seat while Pragya Tripathi has won the Bahraich-Shravasti seat
In Ayodhya, BJP’s Hari Om Pandey defeated Heeralal Yadav of the SP by 1,680 votes on the Faizabad-Ambedkarnagar seat
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Council polls on Tuesday. According to the results pouring in from districts, BJP candidates have been declared elected in more than half-a-dozen seats and are leading in several other places.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Council polls on Tuesday. According to the results pouring in from districts, BJP candidates have been declared elected in more than half-a-dozen seats and are leading in several other places.
As per the latest report, the BJP has won 33 of the 36 seats. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the UP MLC polls results have proved that people had immense faith in the saffron party and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As per the latest report, the BJP has won 33 of the 36 seats. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the UP MLC polls results have proved that people had immense faith in the saffron party and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP candidate Ramchandra Pradhan has won the Lucknow-Unnao seat while Pragya Tripathi has won the Bahraich-Shravasti seat. Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP has won from Rae Bareli.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the party has lost from Varanasi seat. Independent candidate Annapurna Singh has bagged that seat.
BJP’s Ravishankar Singh Pappu, grandson of former Prime Minister Chandrasekhar, won from Ballia seat, defeating SP’s Arvind Giri by 1,981 votes. In Barabanki, BJP’s Angad Singh trounced Rajesh Kumar Yadav of the SP by 1,745 votes.
The saffron party’s Pawan Kumar Singh trumped Arunesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) by 3,692 votes in Sitapur, while in Basti, another BJP leader Subhas Yaduvansh defeated SP’s Santosh Yadav by 4,294 votes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Ayodhya, BJP’s Hari Om Pandey defeated Heeralal Yadav of the SP by 1,680 votes on the Faizabad-Ambedkarnagar seat.
There were 95 candidates in the fray and polling was held at 739 centres, according to the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer.
As many as 1,20,657 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The BJP members were elected unopposed in nine seats -- eight local authorities’ constituencies -- Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri and the Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency.