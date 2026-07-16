Why 38 buildings at Azam Khan-founded university in Rampur face bulldozer action

The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) hasordered the demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, founded by jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The authority said the buildings were constructed "without approval" of the building plan, officials said here.

Azam Khan had served as the Chancellor and lifetime president of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which operated the University.

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The Samajwadi Party and Congress hit out at the ruling BJP over the demolition order, which, the officials said, was issued under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, after a detailed hearing and examination of records.

‘Alleged unauthorised constructions’ Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said action was initiated following a report submitted by the regional junior engineer regarding alleged unauthorised constructions in the university campus.

He said the university management was issued a notice and asked to present its case.

The institution submitted its reply on July 8, while a personal hearing was held on July 15 in the presence of officials and lawyers representing both the university and the RDA.

During the hearing, the university argued that Singankhera village, where the campus is located, was not part of the Rampur Development Authority's jurisdiction before September 27, 2024, and, therefore, approval of the building plan from the RDA was not required.

It also contended that the buildings had been constructed much earlier and could not be declared illegal under the present rules.

However, the RDA rejected these arguments, saying that approval from the competent authority was mandatory at the time of construction irrespective of whether the area was later brought under the development authority's jurisdiction.

According to the order, records obtained from the Rampur Zila Panchayat showed that only the medical college building and the academic block had approved building plans, while no valid approval was available for the remaining 38 buildings.

The order further noted that the university management was aware of the requirement for approval, as it had obtained permission from the Zila Panchayat for two buildings but proceeded with construction of other structures without sanction.

The RDA held that such constructions violated statutory provisions and were liable for action under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act.

It also rejected the university's legal arguments based on the master plan, zonal plan and various provisions of the Act, stating that the validity of any construction depended on approval obtained from the competent authority under the law applicable at the time of construction.

All about Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Rampur was established in 2006 by an Act of the Uttar Pradesh legislature. It is approximately 12 km from Rampur Railway Station.

The institution was a prominent project for Azam Khan but has since faced significant legal battles over land encroachment and alleged lease violations, with the Uttar Pradesh government reclaiming large portions of the property.

In early 2026, Khan and his family formally stepped aside from the university's governing trust.

Reacting to the demolition order, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand alleged that the BJP government was "pursuing a policy of demolition instead of development".

He said educational institutions were being targeted and described Mohammad Ali Jauhar University as a centre of learning.

Chand claimed that the BJP was "afraid of education" and asserted that the Samajwadi Party, if voted to power, would focus on development of Uttar Pradesh rather than demolitions.

Khan, who is currently lodged in Rampur jail was in May 2026, sentenced to two years in prison in a case related to his alleged “cleaning shoes” objectionable remark against government officials, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Diverting attention from Ram Mandir issue: Congress

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Thursday criticised the state government over the demolition notice , alleging that such actions were being taken to divert attention from the Ram Mandir issue.

"This government is embroiled in the theft of offerings made to Lord Ram. There has been a systematic looting of offerings, donations, and land in Lord Ram's darbar, orchestrated collectively by the RSS and BJP."

He alleged that actions like the demolition notice against Jauhar University and restrictions on non-vegetarian food at King George's Medical University (KGMU) were attempts to divert public attention.