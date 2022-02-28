UP plans to provide govt jobs, employment to at least one person of every family

Over 57 per cent polling was recorded on Sunday in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Gorakhpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to provide government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person of every family in the next five years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said."We're also planning that in the next five years, at least one person of every family in Uttar Pradesh will be provided with government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities," Adityanath said while addressing a public rally in Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to provide government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person of every family in the next five years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said."We're also planning that in the next five years, at least one person of every family in Uttar Pradesh will be provided with government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities," Adityanath said while addressing a public rally in Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur.

Polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh took place in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

Polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh took place in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Over 57 per cent polling was recorded on Sunday in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. According to the Election Commission of India's voter turnout application, the polling percentage was 57.32. Voting ended at 6 pm.

The final polling figure will be available on Monday, an official said.

With the completion of the fifth phase of polling, Uttar Pradesh has now voted for 292 of the total 403 seats. The last two phases will be held on March 3 and 7. Results will be declared on March 10.

The prominent candidates in this phase included Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya contesting from Sirathu in the Kaushambi district. He is pitted against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

Some other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda).

