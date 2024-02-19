The election to 56 Rajya Sabha seats, spanning across 15 states, will be held on February 27. Fifty members of the Upper House are set to retire on April 2, with another six retiring the next day. The retiree list includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and nine Union Ministers.

Uttar Pradesh has ten vacancies, highest among all states, followed by Maharashtra and Bihar, each with six vacancies each. Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have five vacancies each, Karnataka and Gujarat four. Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan have three vacancies each while there is one vacancy each in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

As the numbers in Rajya Sabha stand, the elections will not change the balance between the treasury benches and the Opposition much. While the BJP is expected to keep its tally, the Opposition ranks will be diminished by a few more seats.

Uttar Pradesh

Usually the candidates for Rajya Sabha polls are elected unopposed. In Uttar Pradesh, for example, the two largest parties, the ruling BJP and the principal Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), seemed to have enough members in the state Assembly to elect seven and three Rajya Sabha MPs, respectively.

However, last week the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forced a contest at the last moment by putting up its eighth candidate after having enough numbers to ensure that seven of its nominees sail through smoothly. The eighth BJP candidate Sanjay Seth – filed his nomination papers at 1.30 pm, just ahead of the 3pm close of nominations on February 15.

Had the BJP not nominated Seth as its eighth nominee, election to the 10 Rajya Sabha seats would have passed unopposed. But now with 11 candidates in the fray, the polls will be required to decide 10 winners in UP.

With Seth, the 63-year-old prominent realtor, in the fray the BJP is clearly sure of additional numbers than expected during the elections. In 2016, Seth was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an SP candidate but later switched to the BJP fold.

Among other BJP nominees for Rajya Sabha from UP include former Union minister RPN Singh, ex-MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, state party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain.

The SP’s Rajya Sabha nominees are senior leader and actor Jaya Bachchan, Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman and former state chief secretary Alok Ranjan.

The numbers

The Rajya Sabha polls are held on the basis of proportional representation. For victory this time, each candidate from UP would require 37 first preference votes from MLAs in the 403-member UP assembly. The current strength of UP assembly is 399 after the demise of three MLAs and disqualification of another.

Of the 399 members, the BJP has 252 MLAs. With its NDA allies Apna Dal Sonelal (13), Nishad Party (6) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (6), the total strength goes up to 277. The proximity of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to the BJP would add nine more lawmakers to BJP numbers and the likely support of two lawmakers of former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya’s Janata Dal (Loktantrik) would increase its tally to 288.

For its eight candidates to get elected, the BJP will need 296 votes, 37 for each candidate. As of now, the BJP seems short by eight votes.

“We have enough support in the Vidhan Sabha. Many others (in the opposition) too are inspired by the ‘Ram-may’ (atmosphere full of Ram) and that is why all eight Rajya Sabha candidates would win," Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said on February 15.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, on the other hand, has 108 MLAs in the assembly. It is likely to get the support of the two Congress MLAs, taking its MLAs to 110. For its three candidates to win, the SP will require 111 votes, 37 for each. For now, it looks like SP is short of one vote.

The two jailed MLAs of SP would require a court not to cast vote. Also, making it worse for SP is the Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel’s decision to not vote for the SP candidates due to the party not following PDA formula in naming candidates. PDA is an acronym for Pichde (backwards), Dalits and Alpasankhyak (minorities) communities.