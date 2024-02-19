Explained: How UP Rajya Polls are a high-stake battle
Drama expected in Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh with BJP fielding 8th candidate, leading to a contest for 10 seats.
The election to 56 Rajya Sabha seats, spanning across 15 states, will be held on February 27. Fifty members of the Upper House are set to retire on April 2, with another six retiring the next day. The retiree list includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and nine Union Ministers.
SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav exuded confidence. "Our candidates will win. BJP's 8th candidate will lose," he said.
Clearly, the otherwise unopposed election of Rajya Sabha members is likely to see drama on February 27 with the rival parties trying their best to outsmart each other ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
