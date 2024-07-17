A major cabinet reshuffle is likely in Uttar Pradesh, as reports claim there is infighting within the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) 's state unit. Reports surfaced on Wednesday, claiming that big changes are likely in the Yogi Cabinet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, sources told India Today that apart from changes in the Cabinet, a "big change" is also likely to happen in the BJP's state unit. These changes will happen after the assembly by-elections, several reports including India Today and Lokmat reported.

These reports surfaced ahead of the assembly by-polls which are scheduled to happen in 10 constituencies in UP soon. This will be the first by-polls in the state after the Lok Sabha elections 2024 – in which the ruling BJP performed poorly. The BJP was reduced to 33 seats in UP, a drop of 29 seats from 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How did it all start, and what do we know so far? 1. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's cryptic post on X on Monday caused a flutter in political circles. In the post, the Deputy CM's office quoted Maurya as saying, “The organisation is bigger than the government. The pain of the workers is my pain. No one is bigger than the organisation; the workers are the pride."

Maurya had made the remarks at a state party meeting, in presence of Adityanath and Nadda, while the chief minister blamed "over-confidence" for the electoral reverses in the state and suggested that the party could not effectively counter the opposition INDIA bloc's campaign.

2. Maurya's his comment at a state party meeting that "organisation is always bigger than government and no one can be bigger than the organisation" was seen by many political watchers as a message to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to PTI, Maurya's differences with Adityanath are widely acknowledged even within the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. The report added that in private conversations, a number of Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders, including those who lost in the Lok Sabha polls, have been critical of the chief minister's working style and cited it as one of the reasons for their loss.

4. Following the post, BJP party president JP Nadda met Maurya in Delhi on Tuesday. Nadda also held a separate meeting with the Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Bhupender Chaudhary.

5. Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, sources told news agency PTI and is believed to have briefed him on a host of issues related to the party's organisational matters in the politically crucial state. Sources told NDTV that Chaudhary "has taken responsibility for the party's poor show and offered to step down during a meeting" with PM Modi on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Sources also said the BJP is looking forward to have an OBC leader as its state chief as it prepares for the 2027 UP assembly assembly elections. The incumbent Chaudhary is a Jat leader from Moradabad. Notably, OBCs account for a significant chunk of UP's population and are a key factor in elections.

7. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, amid signs of trouble in the BJP's state unit.

8. Will Yogi Adityanath be replaced as UP CM? Lokmat reported that there is no possibility of replacing the chief minister on Wednesday. However, there's a possibility of a change in UP cabinet and BJP's party organisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Reacting to UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's post on X stating "Organisation bigger than government", BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "He has said correct...Organisation only forms the party..." Meanwhile, BJP leader BL Verma reacted to Keshav Prasad Maurya's meeting with party president JP Nadda and said, "It was a regular meeting."

UP assembly bypolls The 10 assembly seats, which are set to go to bypolls, are Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Nine of the 10 seats fell vacant after the MLAs resigned following their victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Prominent among these seats was Karhal (Mainpuri), which fell vacant after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned following his elections to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, SP's Irfan Solanki's Sisamau assembly seat in Kanpur Nagar was declared vacant following his disqualification in view of his seven-year imprisonment by MP/MLA court.

