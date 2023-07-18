UPA gets new name, next Opposition meeting to be held in Mumbai - Highlights from 26 party meet in Bengaluru2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Representatives from 26 Opposition parties held a meeting in Bengaluru and adopted the name INDIA for their alliance. They plan to set up a common secretariat in Delhi and a coordination committee. The next meeting will be held in Mumbai.
As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, representatives from 26 Opposition parties held a meeting in Bengaluru this week. The group - which includes the Congress, AAP, TMC and other prominent parties also adopted a new name today, asserting that 2024 would be a contest between I-N-D-I-A and the NDA. The acronym, as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed during a presser, stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
