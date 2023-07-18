As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, representatives from 26 Opposition parties held a meeting in Bengaluru this week. The group - which includes the Congress, AAP, TMC and other prominent parties also adopted a new name today, asserting that 2024 would be a contest between I-N-D-I-A and the NDA. The acronym, as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed during a presser, stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance .

“The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai," Kharge said after the two day meet concluded.

The group also plans to set up a common secretariat for campaign management in Delhi with specific committees being formed for separate issues. Seat-sharing plans will be mutually discussed by all leaders and coordination committee members.

“We pledge to present to nation an alternative political, social and economic agenda…We have come together to defeat hatred, violence against minorities, women, Dalits, Adivasis, Kashmiri Pandits," the member parties said in a joint declaration on Tuesday.

The 26 party joint declaration also pitches for conducting a caste census.

“We have come together to demand a fair hearing for all socially, educationally and economically backward communities; and, as a first step, implement the Caste Census," said the Samuhik Sankalp (joint resolution) released after the meeting.

The Opposition meeting concluded even as the BJP-led NDA geared up for a 38 party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Many of the leaders present took swipes at Prime Minister Modi and the ruling coalition, insisting that INDIA was sure to win.

“This fight is not between 2 political formations but fight is to defend the idea of India. If you will see history, you will find that nobody has been able to fight the idea of India. It's a fight between the idea of India and Narendra Modi," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“BJP, can you challenge INDIA? We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for farmers, Dalits, we are for country, for the world. INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose," asserted TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

“In the last nine years, PM Modi could have done a lot of things but he destroyed all the sectors. We have gathered here not for ourselves but to save the country from hatred…" added AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies)