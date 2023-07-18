UPA is now INDIA: How did 26-party Opposition group come up with the name?

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are likely to become a fight between the BJP-led NDA and the newly named I-N-D-I-A comprising 26 Opposition parties. The acronym stands for ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance ’ and was revealed during an Opposition meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The group will hold its next meeting in Mumbai as it works to form a structure and common agenda to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance," explained VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate dubbed it a ‘collective effort’, noting that leaders from different parties had sat together to decide on a suitable name.

“Rahul ji spearheaded this, he justified why it should be INDIA. He argued for it," she added.

The acronym has also prompted numerous Opposition leaders to gleefully exclaim that the BJP would now be fighting against INDIA. “And, we know that when someone fights with INDIA, INDIA wins." Rahul Gandhi noted.

“We asked ourselves who are we fighting for? The nation's voice is getting suppressed, this is a fight to retain the right to retain the voice of the nation. And that is why this name [INDIA] was chosen," the former MP said during a post-meeting presser.

Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra along with party presidents and leaders of several parties were present at the meeting on Tuesday.

