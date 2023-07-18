comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  UPA is now INDIA: How did 26-party Opposition group come up with the name?
Back

UPA is now INDIA: How did 26-party Opposition group come up with the name?

 1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:14 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will see a battle between the BJP-led NDA and the newly formed I-N-D-I-A, an alliance of 26 opposition parties. The acronym stands for 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance'.

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI07_18_2023_000336A) (PTI)Premium
Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI07_18_2023_000336A) (PTI)

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are likely to become a fight between the BJP-led NDA and the newly named I-N-D-I-A comprising 26 Opposition parties. The acronym stands for ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ and was revealed during an Opposition meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The group will hold its next meeting in Mumbai as it works to form a structure and common agenda to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance," explained VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate dubbed it a ‘collective effort’, noting that leaders from different parties had sat together to decide on a suitable name. 

“Rahul ji spearheaded this, he justified why it should be INDIA. He argued for it," she added.

ALSO READ: 'INDIA vs NDA': Rahul Gandhi blows war horn ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election

The acronym has also prompted numerous Opposition leaders to gleefully exclaim that the BJP would now be fighting against INDIA. “And, we know that when someone fights with INDIA, INDIA wins." Rahul Gandhi noted.

“We asked ourselves who are we fighting for? The nation's voice is getting suppressed, this is a fight to retain the right to retain the voice of the nation.  And that is why this name [INDIA] was chosen," the former MP said during a post-meeting presser.

Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra along with party presidents and leaders of several parties were present at the meeting on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 09:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout