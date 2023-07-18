UPA is now INDIA: How did 26-party Opposition group come up with the name?

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are likely to become a fight between the BJP-led NDA and the newly named I-N-D-I-A comprising 26 Opposition parties. The acronym stands for ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ and was revealed during an Opposition meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The group will hold its next meeting in Mumbai as it works to form a structure and common agenda to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

