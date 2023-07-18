UPA renamed as INDIA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Here's what the acronym stands for1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:23 PM IST
The United Progressive Alliance has been renamed Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, causing discomfort for the ruling BJP.
The United Progressive Alliance has reportedly been renamed as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The assertion came amid an ongoing Opposition meeting in Delhi with participants from 26 parties. The participants had been asked to suggest alternative names as informal discussions began on Monday evening. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has also been put forward as a possible chairperson for the new grouping.
Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra along with party presidents and leaders of several parties were present at the meeting on Tuesday. NCP chief Sharad Pawar joined the deliberations on day two even as the ‘rebel’ faction of his party attended a simultaneous NDA meeting in Delhi.
The Opposition - or INDIA - as they may soon become known, will also announce two sub-committees one for finalising the common minimum programme along with communication points and the other for chalking out a joint opposition programme of events, rallies and conventions.
(With inputs from agecies)