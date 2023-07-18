The United Progressive Alliance has reportedly been renamed as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections . The assertion came amid an ongoing Opposition meeting in Delhi with participants from 26 parties. The participants had been asked to suggest alternative names as informal discussions began on Monday evening. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has also been put forward as a possible chairperson for the new grouping.

The names put forward by various political parties were discussed on Tuesday, with the Opposition appearing to reach a consensus during the deliberations. A PTI report quoting sources however said that the name had not been formally adopted just yet - even though most leaders agree on it.

According to reports citing sources, the Opposition parties are also likely to issue a joint declaration and finalise a committee for the functioning of the grouping today.

“The coalition of opposition parties is a reflection of India! Now BJP will feel pain Now even naming INDIA will be painful for the BJP!" the Rashtriya Janata Dal wrote in a now deleted post.

“So 2024 will be Team INDIA vs Team NDA. Chak De, INDIA!" tweeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"Chak De! INDIA," echoed TMC MP Derek O'Brien.

“INDIA will win," predicted Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore.