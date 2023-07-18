Hello User
UPA renamed as INDIA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Here's what the acronym stands for

1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:23 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

The United Progressive Alliance has been renamed Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, causing discomfort for the ruling BJP.

Bengaluru: (L-R) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Leader TR Baalu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and others during opposition parties' meet, in Bengaluru

The United Progressive Alliance has reportedly been renamed as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The assertion came amid an ongoing Opposition meeting in Delhi with participants from 26 parties. The participants had been asked to suggest alternative names as informal discussions began on Monday evening. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has also been put forward as a possible chairperson for the new grouping.

The names put forward by various political parties were discussed on Tuesday, with the Opposition appearing to reach a consensus during the deliberations. A PTI report quoting sources however said that the name had not been formally adopted just yet - even though most leaders agree on it.

According to reports citing sources, the Opposition parties are also likely to issue a joint declaration and finalise a committee for the functioning of the grouping today.

“The coalition of opposition parties is a reflection of India! Now BJP will feel pain Now even naming INDIA will be painful for the BJP!" the Rashtriya Janata Dal wrote in a now deleted post.

“So 2024 will be Team INDIA vs Team NDA. Chak De, INDIA!" tweeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"Chak De! INDIA," echoed TMC MP Derek O'Brien.

“INDIA will win," predicted Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore.

Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra along with party presidents and leaders of several parties were present at the meeting on Tuesday. NCP chief Sharad Pawar joined the deliberations on day two even as the ‘rebel’ faction of his party attended a simultaneous NDA meeting in Delhi.

The Opposition - or INDIA - as they may soon become known, will also announce two sub-committees one for finalising the common minimum programme along with communication points and the other for chalking out a joint opposition programme of events, rallies and conventions.

(With inputs from agecies)

18 Jul 2023
