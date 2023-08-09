Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that theprevious UPA government was involved in "scams" worth ₹12 lakh crore.

“'UPA' was a good name..why did they need to change the name of the alliance? UPA was involved in scams amounting to over ₹12 lakh crores...Who was involved in Bofors scam, 2G spectrum scam, CWG scam, Coal scam, Adarsh scam, National Herald scam, Vadra's DLF scam, Fodder scam...? They don't have any other way than changing the name of the alliance. We don't have to change our name as we are not involved in any scams. NDA govt has given a stable government to the country," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while participating in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Meanwhile,Intervening in the debate on the no-confidence motion after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders slammed the government's handling of the Manipur situation, Shah urged them not to politicise the issue of ethnic violence in the state.

"I agree with the opposition that there is a cycle of violence in Manipur ... Nobody can support such incidents. Whatever happened is shameful, but to politicise those events is even more shameful," Shah said.

The minister said 152 people were killed, 14,898 people arrested and 1,106 FIRs registered since violence erupted on May 3.

Lok Sabha also adopted a resolution read out by Speaker Om Birla appealing for peace in Manipur that was enthusiastically supported by the NDA members in the presence of the opposition.

In his nearly two-hour intervention, Shah ruled out a change of guard in Manipur asserting that the chief minister was cooperating with the Centre in the efforts to restore peace.

Shah also referred to the video of the May 4 incident, in which two women were stripped and paraded naked by mob, that appeared on July 19, saying the government was not aware of it.

Had the video been made available to the state Director General of Police instead of being circulated on social media, it would have helped nab the culprits in time, he said.

Shah also questioned the intention of leaking the video on social media ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

“The video is from the 4th of May incident. Such actions cannot be supported anywhere in the world. Media friends pointed out to me and asked if the video should be handed over to the police.

