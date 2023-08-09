“'UPA' was a good name..why did they need to change the name of the alliance? UPA was involved in scams amounting to over ₹12 lakh crores...Who was involved in Bofors scam, 2G spectrum scam, CWG scam, Coal scam, Adarsh scam, National Herald scam, Vadra's DLF scam, Fodder scam...? They don't have any other way than changing the name of the alliance. We don't have to change our name as we are not involved in any scams. NDA govt has given a stable government to the country," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while participating in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament.