‘Criminal negligence’ to ‘dreams shattered’: Who said what on the death of 3 IAS aspirants in Delhi flooding

In the Lok Sabha on Sunday, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj attributed the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajendra Nagar to “criminal negligence,” accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of complete and utter apathy.

Swaraj said, “Those students were in Delhi for the preparation of IAS examinations, but sadly, I have to say that due to criminal negligence of Delhi govt, those students have lost their lives. The cause of death of these three students is the utter and absolute apathy of the AAP ruling dispensation in Delhi... For a decade, AAP has been enjoying power in Delhi but not doing work for the people of Delhi. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been under AAP for the last two years, and the Delhi Jal Board is also under them. The residents of Old Rajinder Nagar continuously complained to the local MLA, Councillor, and officers—the MLA kept doing satire but didn't take any action.

BJP MP further requested the Home Ministry to form a committee to investigate the matter.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said that while it's the officers' responsibility to plan and provide NOCs, the question is who is responsible and what actions are being taken against them. “It's not just a single case of illegal building, we are seeing it in UP that illegal buildings are being bulldozed, will this govt will run a bulldozer here or not?,” he added.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “It's a shocking situation and I have to say that when you have a brilliant student all the dreams of serving the nation through the UPSC exam have been shattered and the hopes of the family have been shattered. This is a matter which obviously calls for compensation but no compensation can be enough for the tragic loss of life of a young man cut short in his prime.”

Tharoor added, “There are a number of serious issues that need to be addressed - there is sadly a level of violations of basic norms when it comes to building codes, fire safety, flood safety and so on, that is rampant in the city. The corporation also has responsibility. I have seen in the hands of a journalist a certificate of clearance issued on 9 July. The corporation allows these people to do what they're doing, saying they're in compliance.”

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I find that youth demographic dividend of the country has to be nurtured, I further find that coaching has become virtually commerce. Every time we read a newspaper, the front one or two pages are of their advertisements.”

#WATCH | Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar incident | Rajya Sabha to have a discussion on the death of 3 UPSC aspirants.



Meanwhile, earthmovers are taking action to remove encroachment over drains in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. Earlier in the day, protesting students alleged that no MCD officers reached the site of the protest, and the Delhi police has yet to respond to the demand for information on FIR copies, compensation amounts, and the deceased's information.

The Medical Superintendent of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla, told ANI, “Out of the total 17 students brought here, three students were brought dead. The remaining 14 students were discharged yesterday.”

Earlier, a public interest litigation (PIL) was submitted to the Delhi High Court, requesting the establishment of a high-level committee to investigate the Rajinder Nagar incident where three individuals tragically lost their lives. The plea also called for an inquiry into the MCD officials who are alleged to have ignored a complaint filed on June 26, 2024. Additionally, it sought the formation of district-level committees across Delhi to address and investigate illegal commercial construction.

In connection with the incident, the Delhi Police have arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre, charging them with culpable homicide and other offences.