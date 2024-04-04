Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Delhi CM in a message from jail has asked AAP MLAs to visit their areas daily, to ensure people don't face any problems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, AAP said, “Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out."

Kejriwal noted, “Resolve every issue faced by anyone. And I am not just talking about solving government-related problems, we should also try to address other issues faced by people." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The 2 crore people of Delhi are my family, and no one in my family should be unhappy for any reason. May God bless everyone, Jai Hind!," it said.

Kejriwal was detained by the federal probe agency on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government, is in judicial custody till April 15.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court declined to consider a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requesting the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh exited Tihar Jail amidst chants of “Jail ke taale tootenge, Arvind Kejriwal chhootenge" (Prison bars will break, Arvind Kejriwal will be freed).

Despite his arrest, Kejriwal, who has not yet resigned as Chief Minister, remains adamant about running the government from jail. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have reiterated that Kejriwal will not step down and will continue to discharge his duties from incarceration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

