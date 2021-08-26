US allies halt Afghanistan evacuations, warn of growing threat from Islamic State

The Italian Defense Ministry said its last flight would leave Kabul Thursday night. French Prime Minister Jean Castex told French radio RTL that the country would no longer be able to evacuate citizens after Friday. Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said Wednesday that Denmark had already flown its last evacuation flight, and that it was no longer safe to fly in and out of Kabul. U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a broadcast interview that the country has 11 flights scheduled for Thursday but declined to say whether those would be the last, citing the need to protect troops on the ground.

