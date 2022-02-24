US, allies poised to hit Russia with broad sanctions for Ukraine invasion

The sanctions are expected to ban any financial or business dealings with the targets, including provision of the dollars, euros and pounds that denominate most of the world’s trade and that banks hold as a safe store of asset value and emergency reserves. Besides depriving the targets of financing and raising business costs, curbs on access to the world’s largest reserve currencies can be expected to drive down the value of the Russian ruble. Such depreciation squeezes government and business budgets and diminishes household spending power.