Home >Markets >Commodities >US crude-oil stockpiles likely to fall in DOE data, analysts say

US crude-oil stockpiles likely to fall in DOE data, analysts say

REUTERS
1 min read . 24 Aug 2021 DAN MOLINSKI, The Wall Street Journal

  • Estimates range from a decrease of 2.6 million barrels to an increase of 1 million barrels

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are unanimously expected to decrease from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 20. The forecasts ranged from declines of 1 million barrels to 4.3 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE’s Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2.6 million barrels to an increase of 1 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to be unchanged from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 1.4 million barrels.

Refinery use likely fell by 0.1 percentage point to 92.1% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.9 percentage point to a 0.5 percentage point increase. Two analysts didn’t make a forecast.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

 

 

