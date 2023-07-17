comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  US Election 2024: Donald Trump beats Joe Biden for now in neck-to-neck fundraising battle
Back

US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign concluded in June with approximately $20 million in funds, financial disclosures have revealed. This places him slightly behind Republican front-runner Donald Trump, who reported a sum exceeding $22 million. The disclosed financial data points towards an impending competitive monetary contest leading up to the presidential election scheduled for November 2024.

President Biden, compared to previous re-election campaigns, has accumulated a smaller war chest at this stage. For instance, at the same point in 2011, Democrat Barack Obama possessed $37 million while Trump boasted over $56 million in June 2019.

It is important to note that the disclosed funds represent a substantial portion of the campaign's financial resources. However, these figures do not encompass the funds raised by allied super PACs, which typically amass significant amounts from affluent donors. Detailed information regarding their financials is expected to be disclosed later in July.

In a recent announcement, Biden's campaign revealed that when incorporating the Democratic Party's accounts, their collective funds amounted to $77 million in reserve. These funds will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in supporting the President's re-election efforts.

Also Read: Joe Biden takes jibe at Putin says if he was Wagner's boss he would be 'careful' regarding food menu

President Biden, a Democrat, is widely seen as the frontrunner in the Democratic nomination race, with no serious challenges expected. However, two challengers, anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and self-help guru Marianne Williamson have reported their fundraising figures. 

Kennedy Jr. managed to raise an impressive $6 million through June while Williamson received less than $1 million in donations.

On the Republican side, former President Trump's campaign, which commenced in November, has outspent all other campaigns during the three months leading up to June. 

According to filings submitted to election regulators, Trump's campaign expenditure amounted to approximately $9 million. Notably, over $2 million of this sum was paid to Campaign Inbox LLC, a digital fundraising firm.

Also Read: US President Joe Biden's Gaffe: Refers to Zelensky as 'Vladimir' during NATO meet | Watch

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered the second leading contender for the Republican nomination based on opinion polls, has around $12 million in his campaign account, as per Reuters.

This figure is considerably lower than the $21 million accumulated by fellow Republican Tim Scott, a U.S. senator from South Carolina. Both DeSantis and Scott officially launched their campaigns in May, making their financial positions an area of interest to political observers.

Long-shot Republican candidates Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy disclosed putting millions of dollars of their own money into their campaigns. Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, lent about $10 million to his campaign and Ramaswamy, a former biotechnology executive, lent his about $15 million. 

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 08:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout