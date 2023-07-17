US Election 2024: Donald Trump beats Joe Biden for now in neck-to-neck fundraising battle2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:46 AM IST
US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign has approximately $20 million in funds, slightly behind Republican front-runner Donald Trump's $22 million.
US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign concluded in June with approximately $20 million in funds, financial disclosures have revealed. This places him slightly behind Republican front-runner Donald Trump, who reported a sum exceeding $22 million. The disclosed financial data points towards an impending competitive monetary contest leading up to the presidential election scheduled for November 2024.
