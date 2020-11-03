US election lingo, from naked ballots to a red mirage

Republicans confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice on Oct. 26 to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a hero to many for her advocacy for women's issues. Democrats had argued Ginsburg's seat should be filled after the election and in response to Barrett's confirmation some have suggested that a Biden Administration could expand the court beyond its traditional nine justices. The idea surfaced briefly in the late 1930s and was criticized as "court packing." Biden has said he will establish a bipartisan commission to consider changes to the court system, which he said is "getting out of whack."