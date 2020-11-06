This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Biden moved out front of Trump in Georgia by 917 votes early Friday with the release of the latest batch of results from the state. The former vice president had trailed in the state since Election Night, but Trump’s initial lead of several hundred thousand votes progressively shrank as election officials tallied mail-in ballots that heavily favored the Democratic candidate.
The result is still too close to call the state, with a recount and legal challenges possible and more ballots yet to be counted, including those from military personnel stationed overseas.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.