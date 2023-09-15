US elections 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy says, ‘Will disband FBI, other major agencies, cut down 75% of federal workforce if…’1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, plans to fire over 75% of the federal workforce if elected, and close down major agencies.
In a controversial note, Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate, has recently noted that he would fire over 75% of the federal work force if he is elected the US President. He further asserted that he will make a move to disband some major agencies like Department of Education, the FBI, the Food and Nutrition Service, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as per New York Times.