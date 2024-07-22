What Biden's exit from US presidential race means for Harris, Trump
Summary
- Donald Trump’s chances of winning the November polls got a boost from the assassination attempt earlier in July. But With Joe Biden dropping out, Democrats have a fresh opportunity to turn the tide.
NEW DELHI : US President Joe Biden on Sunday withdrew from the 2024 presidential race. This paves the way for the Democratic Party to pick a nominee at its convention next month. Mint examines the implications of Biden’s decision: