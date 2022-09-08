OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  US expects to use all employment-based green cards this year

US expects to use all employment-based green cards this year

Immigrants from over a dozen countries take the Oath of Allegiance administered by US Citizenship and Immigration Services Deputy Director Jennifer Higgins during a naturalization ceremony in Philadelphia (Photo: AP)Premium
Immigrants from over a dozen countries take the Oath of Allegiance administered by US Citizenship and Immigration Services Deputy Director Jennifer Higgins during a naturalization ceremony in Philadelphia (Photo: AP)
 wsj 4 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 05:55 PM IST Michelle Hackman, The Wall Street Journal

Government avoided a repeat of 2021 when thousands of green cards went unused; backlog of more than one million applicants remains

​US immigration authorities project that they will use up all the extra available employment-based green cards for the fiscal year ending this month, averting the risk that the government would for the second year running let thousands go to waste.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout