US expects to use all employment-based green cards this year

US expects to use all employment-based green cards this year4 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 05:55 PM IST
Government avoided a repeat of 2021 when thousands of green cards went unused; backlog of more than one million applicants remains
US immigration authorities project that they will use up all the extra available employment-based green cards for the fiscal year ending this month, averting the risk that the government would for the second year running let thousands go to waste.