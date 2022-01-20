US flight disruptions ease as new 5G service goes live

Airlines had been waiting for regulators to approve the 777 to land in poor visibility, mirroring the green light given over the weekend to some other Boeing and Airbus SE jets. Early Wednesday, Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways, two of the carriers that had canceled some U.S. flights, said they could resume on Jan. 20, citing new FAA guidance indicating that there is no longer concern about flying the 777 to the U.S. Dubai-based Emirates Airline restored some service to three of the nine U.S. cities it had planned to suspend.