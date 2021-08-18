US halted dollar shipments to Afghanistan to keep cash out of Taliban’s hands

As the Taliban took over several provincial areas across the country and made its way toward Kabul last week, the U.S. Treasury Department made an emergency decision to work with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to halt shipment of the sealed pallets of cash. Although the U.S. and other allied governments haven't recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, its control of the main organs of the state, including the central bank and other offices that house government coffers, make it the de facto power.