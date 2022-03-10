US inflation is expected to have reached a new high in February

Economic disruptions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global response could further stoke inflation, in part because Russia is a top global supplier of oil and natural gas. One rule of thumb, which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell referenced last week, holds that a $10-per-barrel increase in oil prices boosts overall U.S. inflation by 0.2 percentage point. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, has increased by around $40 a barrel since the start of the year. Russia also is a major player in global markets for metals used in the production of cars and airplanes and for components in fertilizer, a big expense in food production.

