US inflation rises to 40-year peak in February by Fed’s preferred measure

Energy prices surged by 25.7% in February from a year earlier, down slightly from the pace of the previous three months, the Commerce Department said, fueled in part by a surge in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The most-widely held futures for Brent crude, which call for delivery of oil in May, breached $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 after the Ukraine crisis threatened to scramble the region’s exports. Economists think the conflict added more pressure on inflation in March, after crude-oil prices hit their highest points since 2008 and U.S. gasoline prices climbed to record-breaking levels.

